K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as high as C$47.22 and last traded at C$46.66, with a volume of 7666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.02. The stock has a market cap of C$488.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. Analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

