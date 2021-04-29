Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

APD stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,125. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.87 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.