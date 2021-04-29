Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,683. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

