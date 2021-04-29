Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 974,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 595,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.