Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 125.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

CB traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.83. 22,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

