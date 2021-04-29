Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.28. 1,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,201. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.