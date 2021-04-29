Karen Wood Acquires 170,000 Shares of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider Karen Wood purchased 170,000 shares of Djerriwarrh Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$496,740.00 ($354,814.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

