Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.53 or 0.01094026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00719523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,421.38 or 0.99985948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars.

