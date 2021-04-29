KBC Group NV Acquires 50,854 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $228,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 192,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,561. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.