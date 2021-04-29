KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,541 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $134,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

