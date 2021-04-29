KBC Group NV Purchases 46,740 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $71,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.08. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.