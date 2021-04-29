KBC Group NV Sells 235,487 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,487 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $96,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 162,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,590. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.