KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to “Buy”

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,840,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,441,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.