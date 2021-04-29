KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,587,331 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.90.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

