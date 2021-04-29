KeyCorp Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

