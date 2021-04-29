KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

KEY stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

