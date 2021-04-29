KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 37696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

