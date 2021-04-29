Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lowered by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

