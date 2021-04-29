Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KIADF remained flat at $$6.55 on Thursday. Kiadis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

