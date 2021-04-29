Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

KIM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,736. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.