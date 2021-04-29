Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.06

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 143522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

