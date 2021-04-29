Kimco Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,764% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

