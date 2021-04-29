Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth $8,290,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth $5,284,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000.

Shares of KSMT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 9,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,616. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

