kneat.com (CVE:KSI) PT Raised to C$4.50

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s previous close.

kneat.com stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.96. 10,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$3.45.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

