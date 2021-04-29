Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 980,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Knoll has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Knoll alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.