KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Major Shareholder Acquires $30,000,000.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 1,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,551. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

