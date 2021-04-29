Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €24.50 ($28.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.60. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €16.03 ($18.86) and a 52-week high of €27.46 ($32.31).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.