Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

