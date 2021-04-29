Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
