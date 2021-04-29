Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 95.9% in April

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBEVF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 93,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About Koios Beverage
