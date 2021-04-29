Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 95.9% in April

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBEVF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 93,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

