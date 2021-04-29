Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

