Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

NYSE KEP opened at $10.93 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 218.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 159,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.