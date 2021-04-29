Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,077,900 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the March 31st total of 1,029,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,194.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on KUASF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $$31.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and e-commerce services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Concept; Kuaishou express; Yitian Camera, an app to create photograph, video, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

