KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. KushCo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

