L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

