La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 126,509 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $116.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

