LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

