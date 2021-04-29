Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

