Larry B. Cutlip Sells 18,553 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $77,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

