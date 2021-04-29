Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.10 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

