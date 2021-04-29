Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Lawson Products stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lawson Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

