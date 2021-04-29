Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of LEA opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48. Lear has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Lear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

