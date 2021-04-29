LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $37-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 120,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

