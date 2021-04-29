Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

Lennox International stock opened at $331.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.80. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

