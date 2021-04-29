Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

