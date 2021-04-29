Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $247.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

