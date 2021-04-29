Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,300,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 209.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.16 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

