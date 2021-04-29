Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

