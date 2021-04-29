Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 3,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Get Leonardo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FINMY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leonardo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.