LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,210.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

