Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.